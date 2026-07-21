Trump announces new reciprocal trade agreement with Jordan

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new reciprocal trade agreement with Jordan on Tuesday that the White House said will expand market access for U.S. exporters while strengthening economic and security cooperation with one of Washington’s “most valued” Middle East partners.

The agreement builds on the U.S.-Jordan Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force in 2001, and maintains “duty-free market access for almost all U.S. goods exported to Jordan,” according to a White House fact sheet.

Under the deal, Jordan agreed to remove non-tariff trade barriers, expand market access for U.S. agricultural products and motor vehicles, strengthen intellectual property protections and improve customs procedures. The agreement also includes commitments to enforce environmental laws, protect labor rights and prohibit imports made with forced labor.

The White House stated the agreement also reinforces bilateral cooperation on investment security, export controls and preventing duty evasion to strengthen regional security and supply-chain resilience. It described the pact as reinforcing the strategic U.S.-Jordan partnership while benefiting American manufacturers, farmers and ranchers.