More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump announces new reciprocal trade agreement with Jordan

The deal builds on the two countries’ existing free trade pact while expanding market access for U.S. exporters and deepening economic and security cooperation.

Rubio Ayman Safadi Jordan
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Ayman Safadi, Jordanian deputy prime minister and foreign minister, at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
FREDDIE EVERETT
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new reciprocal trade agreement with Jordan on Tuesday that the White House said will expand market access for U.S. exporters while strengthening economic and security cooperation with one of Washington’s “most valued” Middle East partners.

The agreement builds on the U.S.-Jordan Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force in 2001, and maintains “duty-free market access for almost all U.S. goods exported to Jordan,” according to a White House fact sheet.

Under the deal, Jordan agreed to remove non-tariff trade barriers, expand market access for U.S. agricultural products and motor vehicles, strengthen intellectual property protections and improve customs procedures. The agreement also includes commitments to enforce environmental laws, protect labor rights and prohibit imports made with forced labor.

The White House stated the agreement also reinforces bilateral cooperation on investment security, export controls and preventing duty evasion to strengthen regional security and supply-chain resilience. It described the pact as reinforcing the strategic U.S.-Jordan partnership while benefiting American manufacturers, farmers and ranchers.

Middle East Agriculture
EXPLORE JNS
Hundreds of women whose lives have been affected by terrorism and war gather for OneFamily’s annual Women’s Empowerment Day at Jerusalem’s Ramada Hotel, July 21, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of OneFamily.
Healing Together
OneFamily gathering offers healing and hope to women scarred by terror and war
Hundreds of bereaved mothers, widows, sisters and caregivers came together in Jerusalem during the Nine Days to find strength in shared loss and resilience.
July 21, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.Y.), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, questions Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2025. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
House panel advances intelligence bill requiring new Iran threat assessment
The measure would require the director of national intelligence to produce a new National Intelligence Estimate on Iran, including an unclassified summary.
July 21, 2026
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for photos as he meets with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2025. Photo by Mandel Ngan/ POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Dem congressmen demand Malaysia cease ‘hunt down’ of Jews
“It is totally unacceptable that a head of government has publicly declared that his country will hunt down and expel citizens of our close ally based solely on their nationality,” the members of Congress wrote.
July 21, 2026
Andrew Bernard
U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, in New York City, on July 17, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘we’re not leaving’ Iran
‘If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild,’ the U.S. president said. ‘And we’re not finished at all.’
July 21, 2026
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces the “OPEN for Small Business” legislative package at La Bodega in the Bronx borough of New York City, on July 20, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
U.S. News
Mamdani denies outreach to Iran envoy, defends push to arrest Netanyahu
The New York City mayor said his administration did not initiate contact with Iran’s U.N. ambassador while reiterating that the city is reviewing whether it could enforce an International Criminal Court warrant against the Israeli prime minister.
July 21, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Adir Schwartz presents Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli with an award recognizing his work defending Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as JCAP founder and chairman Chaim Silberstein looks at the organization’s Jerusalem headquarters, July 20, 2026. Photo by Atara Beck.
JCAP Warning
JCAP report warns of Erdoğan’s phased plan to conquer Jerusalem
Unveiling the findings at its new office in Jerusalem, the think tank said its analysis of a 758-page Turkish government document points to a long-term strategy that threatens Israel, the Middle East and the free world.
July 21, 2026
Atara Beck
Trump Iraq Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is the Middle East heading toward a wider war?
July 21, 2026 09:50 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein