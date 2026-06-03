More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Israel cuts air pollution, trails OECD on recycling and renewables, report finds

New statistics highlight both environmental progress and persistent challenges as Israel marks World Environment Day.

Steve Linde
A general view of Kiryat Gat under heavy haze, April 17, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
A general view of Kiryat Gat under heavy haze, April 17, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Israel has dramatically reduced emissions of major air pollutants over the past quarter-century while continuing to lag behind most developed countries in recycling and renewable energy use, according to figures released Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics ahead of World Environment Day on Friday.

Between 2000 and 2024, Israel cut sulfur dioxide emissions by 94%, suspended particulate matter by 88%, lead emissions by 87%, nitrogen oxides by 71%, carbon monoxide by 66% and hydrocarbons by 49%.

The improvements were driven primarily by cleaner electricity generation and reduced pollution from road transportation. The shift away from coal toward natural gas for power production played a particularly significant role.

Total greenhouse-gas emissions stood at 78.1 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024, a figure that has remained relatively stable over the past decade. On a per-capita basis, Israel emitted 8.03 tons of greenhouse gases in 2023, compared with the OECD average of 10.44 tons.

Environmentalist and solar-energy pioneer Yosef Abramowitz cautioned that natural gas is not a long-term solution.

“While switching from coal to gas for electricity reduces some pollutants, methane is 83 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than CO2, and more Israelis die every year from air pollution than from wars and terror combined,” Abramowitz told JNS.

“The obvious, cheapest and healthiest energy for Israel is solar, but we only produce 15.2% of our needs this way, which also places us at the bottom of the OECD on renewables,” he added.

The CBS report noted that emissions of fluorinated gases, used primarily in refrigeration and air-conditioning systems, have risen by 150.9% since 2008. Greenhouse-gas emissions from waste disposal increased by 33.7% during the same period.

Despite progress on air quality, Israel continues to struggle with waste management.

In 2023, the country recycled just 25.3% of municipal waste, ranking 20th out of 22 OECD countries reporting data, far below the organization’s average of 57%.

Local authorities collected 6.38 million tons of waste in 2024, equivalent to 645 kilograms per person annually. Of that amount, 24.4%—about 1.6 million tons—was sent for recycling.

Among cities with more than 100,000 residents, the highest recycling rates in 2024 were recorded in Bat Yam (39.8%), Holon (38.7%), Ramat Gan (37.8%), Jerusalem (37.4%) and Tel Aviv–Yafo (36.5%).

Public satisfaction with environmental conditions also remains mixed. In 2025, 28.4% of Israelis aged 20 and older reported being bothered by air pollution in their area of residence, while 33% said outdoor noise was a persistent problem.

Reflecting the scale of the challenge, public-sector spending on environmental protection reached 20.8 billion shekels ($5.6 billion) in 2023, with waste management accounting for nearly 40% of the total.

The figures underscore both Israel’s success in reducing harmful air pollutants and the challenges that remain as policymakers seek to boost recycling rates and expand renewable energy production.

Health Agriculture
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
EXPLORE JNS
Yousef Ayesh Awad Ramadan, a deputy commander of a Hamas Nukhba terrorist cell, at a bomb shelter at the Re'im Junction in Israel's south, Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Hamas terrorist who kidnapped four on Oct. 7 eliminated in Gaza strike
Yousef Ayesh Awad Ramadan helped kidnap Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eliya Cohen, Alon Ohel and Or Levy from a bomb shelter at the Re’im Junction in Israel’s south, according to the IDF.
June 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Jews celebrate Jerusalem Day at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on the eve of Jerusalem Day, on May 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Tower of David seeks public’s help in finding rare Western Wall images
The Jerusalem museum is searching for historic photographs hidden in attics, albums and storage boxes ahead of a landmark exhibition.
June 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Participants of a rally against antisemitism and in support of Israel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by André Dorst/Christenen voor Israel.
Antisemitism
Amsterdam Holocaust Museum cancels antisemitism conference
The event, which was organized by a conservative Dutch politician, was moved to a church.
June 3, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Kuwaiti security officers at Kuwait International Airport, June 1, 2026. Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
One killed, 63 injured in Iranian attack targeting Kuwait
Kuwait said it reserved its “full and inherent right” to respond to the “sinful and repeated Iranian aggressions.”
June 3, 2026
JNS Staff
The particle accelerator building at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot on Jan. 10, 2020. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli study identifies potential new target for prostate cancer treatment
Weizmann Institute team says blocking a cortisol-driven survival pathway could help overcome resistance to standard hormone therapy.
June 3, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
A Nazi-made gun captured from Hezbollah and displayed at the Israel Defense Forces' Tzrifin Base, June 1, 2026. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
Israel News
WATCH: Israel uncovers Hezbollah’s Nazi-made weapons and Iranian arms
The Nazi weapons “were probably used for psychological effect,” said IDF Lt. Col. (res.) Idan Sharon-Kottler.
June 3, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips