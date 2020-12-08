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News   Antisemitism

Banner over busy Tehran street reads: ‘Thank you, Mossad’

The message appears to be in reference to the recent assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in an operation widely attributed to Israel.

Dec. 8, 2020
An Israeli flag draped over a sign in Tehran that reads: "Thank you, Mossad." Source: Twitter.
An Israeli flag draped over a sign in Tehran that reads: “Thank you, Mossad.” Source: Twitter.

In what can only be considered a remarkable sight, a banner thanking the Israeli spy agency Mossad—with an Israeli flag draped over it—was seen on a pedestrian bridge over a busy thoroughfare in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday.

A photograph and video of the banner and flag were uploaded to social media. The sign was written in English and said, simply: “Thank you, Mossad.”

The message was apparently in reference to the Nov. 27 assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in the city of Absard, east of Tehran.

Iranian authorities have accused Israel of being behind Fakhrizadeh’s death. Senior officials in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have threatened military retaliation.

Users online were quick to point out that the road over which the unusual sign was placed is named after former IRGC Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. missile strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

The upper-middle-class neighborhood where the banner was placed is considered educated and liberal-leaning.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran Media
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