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News   Antisemitism

California man indicted for plotting synagogue shooting

Felony criminal threats and gun-possession charges have been filed against Ross Anthony Farca after he allegedly posted a series of threats against Jews on Steam, a popular video-game platform.

Jun. 18, 2019
Ross Anthony Farca, 23, who was arrested for posting threats against Jews online, allegedly used “Adolf Hitler” as a screen name on his Steam account. Credit: Screenshot.
Ross Anthony Farca, 23, who was arrested for posting threats against Jews online, allegedly used “Adolf Hitler” as a screen name on his Steam account. Credit: Screenshot.

A California man who threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a synagogue was arrested on Sunday, local authorities said.

Ross Anthony Farca, 23, of Concord, Calif., had made repeated threats on his account on Steam, a popular video-game platform. He said that he wanted to imitate the shooter who entered Chabad of Poway in Southern California, killing one woman and injuring three, “except with a Nazi uniform on,” The Mercury News reported.

Farca, 23, was charged with felony criminal threats and gun possession.

His screen name on Steam was “Adolf Hitler (((6 Million))),” a reference to the number of Jews killed during the Holocaust.

In his posts, Farca allegedly “expressed a desire to massacre Jewish people, livestream it to the Internet, and then murder as many police officers as he could” before they killed or captured him.

“I would probably get a body count of like 30 [Jews] and then like five police officers because I would also decide to fight to the death,” he wrote, adding he would prefer to choose a “better target than some random synagogue.”

In other posts on Steam, Farca also reportedly said he was inspired by two 2019 mass shootings: the March 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, and the April shooting in the Poway synagogue in San Diego. He named both shooters and referred to the Christchurch shooter as a “hero,” said authorities.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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