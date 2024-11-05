Food vendor in Rome tells Jewish customer ‘Hitler was right’

A video clip circulating widely on social media has highlighted the concerning normalization of overt antisemitism on European streets, demonstrating how the multi-front war against Israel has emboldened public displays of anti-Jewish sentiment across the continent.

The footage, captured by an Israeli attendee at a vegan food festival in Rome, documents a charged confrontation at a vendor’s stall. “You are the disgrace of humanity. How dare you walk these streets? Get your hands off my counter. Leave immediately,” the vendor can be heard saying.

The Israeli patron, continuing to record the interaction, responds calmly: “I merely mentioned that I’m Israeli, and suddenly you’re blaming me for all the world’s problems.”

The vendor’s response escalates sharply: “Yes, precisely; I blame you, all Israelis, all Jews. Hitler was right. It’s a shame he didn’t complete his mission.”

Let’s make this food vendor in Rome 🇮🇹 famous:



‘I merely mentioned that I'm Israeli, and suddenly you're blaming me for all the world's problems.’ The vendor's response escalates sharply: ‘Yes, precisely – I blame you, all Israelis, all Jews. H1tler was right. It's a shame he… pic.twitter.com/QMtBZCeekD — Karen Ievers (@karenievers) November 4, 2024

Leading Italian newspaper La Repubblica shared the footage on its Instagram platform, reporting that festival organizers promptly removed the vendor from the event. The post garnered hundreds of thousands of views and generated extensive commentary.

One user, identified as Daniel, observed: “This perfectly illustrates why anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism are indistinguishable.” Another commenter, Valerio, countered: “While no form of racism or hatred is acceptable, Israel’s treatment of Palestinians amounts to pure Nazism.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.