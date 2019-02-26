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News   Antisemitism

Jewish Agency calls for global effort against anti-Semitism: ‘No keeping heads down’

Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog said when it comes to anti-Semitism, the Jewish people were facing the darkest period in modern history.

Feb. 26, 2019
Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog (center) attends a memorial service in Jerusalem for the 11 Jewish worshippers killed in a shooting attack days earlier at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue, Oct. 29, 2018. Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90.
Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog (center) attends a memorial service in Jerusalem for the 11 Jewish worshippers killed in a shooting attack days earlier at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue, Oct. 29, 2018. Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90.

The heads of hundreds of Jewish organizations in Israel and abroad discussed the rise of anti-Semitism around the world at a meeting of the Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors in Jerusalem on Monday.

Among those who spoke were chairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel Isaac Herzog, Israel Hayom editor-in-chief Boaz Bismuth and World Zionist Organization vice chairman Yaakov Hagoel.

At the board meeting, Herzog said that when it comes to anti-Semitism, the Jewish people were now facing the darkest period in modern history. “We must join forces and work with governments and Jewish communities around the world,” he said.

Bismuth, who provided a survey of the roots of anti-Semitism at the event, said in the past, “it was easy to recognize evil. Anti-Semitism has turned into anti-Zionism … and that is seen as acceptable. Unfortunately, anti-Semitism exists and will continue to exist in the future, and there is no remedy for it.

“Israel is the answer,” he continued. “It is important to honor Israel. Don’t be part of the trend, but do right toward Israel, which is your great ally.”

Hagoel said that “one of the lessons we’ve learned is to fight barbarism and hatred here and now before [we reach] the point of no return. The time has come to stop being afraid, to take to the streets, to demonstrate, to protest. No more keeping our heads down.”

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