More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Belgian Jewish groups lodge complaint against professor’s disturbing, racist remarks

“That in 2018 an academically trained trade-union official and university researcher is spreading this anti-Semitic poison from the Middle Ages is unbelievable and unacceptable,” said Antwerp’s Forum of Jewish Organizations.

Oct. 22, 2018
Robrecht Vanderbeeken, a professor at VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels and national secretary of the Flemish Socialist ACOD public-service trade union. Source: Screenshot/YouTube.
Robrecht Vanderbeeken, a professor at VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels and national secretary of the Flemish Socialist ACOD public-service trade union. Source: Screenshot/YouTube.

Jewish organizations in Belgium condemned as “unacceptable” anti-Semitic remarks by a university professor and trade union official who claimed that “the Israeli army kidnaps Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip to kill them and then steal their organs.”

Robrecht Vanderbeeken, a professor at the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels and national secretary of the Flemish Socialist ACOD public-service trade union, made the remarks in an opinion piece published on news website called “De Wereld Morgen” (“The world tomorrow”).

In his article, he writes that the Israeli army “only works to assassinate Palestinian civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip. They include children or newborns. Not only do they deal with the daily violence in the region, they are deliberately murdered. Their bodies are often found much later with a few organs.”

“These are not untruths,” Robrecht Vanderbeeken told later Flemish daily newspaper De Nieuwsblad.

In the meantime, the website appears to have removed a few words in a new version of the text that does not change the subject matter.

“It is demonstrable that the army is killing children and that recovered children do not have organs, but it is true that the causal relationship between the two is an insinuation. There is no proof of that. For that reason, I adjusted the article in consultation with the editors,” said Vanderbeeken.

However, Antwerp’s Forum of Jewish Organizations, the representative body of Jews in Flanders, lodged a complaint against the professor. “Jews from the early Middle Ages are victims of this kind of myth formation,” the forum said on its website. “As a philosopher and scientist, Vanderbeeken should know that he does nothing but repeat hundreds of years of old anti-Semitic talk.”

“That in 2018 an academically trained trade-union official and university researcher is spreading this anti-Semitic poison from the Middle Ages is unbelievable and unacceptable,” said the organization.

CCOJB, the umbrella group of Jewish organizations in Belgium, which is the equivalent of Forum in the French-speaking part of the country, condemned the “unacceptable” remarks and joined the complaint.

“Renewing the anti-Semitic remarks dating back several centuries, including Nazi pogroms and propaganda, the Flemish philosopher, a man of culture and socialism, slanders, defames, insults the whole Jewish people, spreads anti-Semitism and imports in our country the Middle East conflict,” CCOJB said in a statement.

It asked the VUB and the trade union to condemn “quickly and vigorously” these remarks and to take the necessary sanctions.

CCOJB president Yohan Benizri said his organization “will spare no effort to lead to condemnations and sanctions of such anti-Semitic and racist remarks that harm the Belgian Jewish community.”

According to Michael Freilich, editor-in-chief of Joods Actueel magazine in Antwerp, “the man feels a deep hatred for Israel, a hatred that makes him blind. There are also organizations in Israel that help Palestinian children, because they themselves cannot get enough medical care in the Gaza Strip.”

Anti-Israel Bias Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard