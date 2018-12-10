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News   Antisemitism

Jordanian TV commentator: ‘The Holocaust, the greatest lie in modern history’

Speaking on Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) on Nov. 11, Jordanian political commentator Sufyan Tal said that Rupert Murdoch and Alex Springer are prominent Zionists who are recruited to make the world believe Jewish-Zionist lies.

Dec. 10, 2018
Speaking on Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) on Nov. 11, 2018, Jordanian political commentator Sufyan Tal said that Rupert Murdoch and Alex Springer are prominent Zionists who are recruited to make the world believe Jewish-Zionist lies. (MEMRI)
Speaking on Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) on Nov. 11, 2018, Jordanian political commentator Sufyan Tal said that Rupert Murdoch and Alex Springer are prominent Zionists who are recruited to make the world believe Jewish-Zionist lies. (MEMRI)

Speaking on Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) on Nov. 11, Jordanian political commentator Sufyan Tal said that Rupert Murdoch and Alex Springer are prominent Zionists who are recruited to make the world believe Jewish-Zionist lies. He said that the Holocaust is an example of one of these lies, and that it is the greatest lie in modern history.

He said that modern research and statistics prove that it is illogical for 6 million Jews to have been gassed by the Germans because each Jewish woman would have had to have given birth three times per year for that to have been possible.

He added that Murdoch and Springer make laws in Europe that punish anybody who doubts or denies the Holocaust, including reputable scholars.

Sufyan Tal: Let’s take, for example, two of the most prominent Zionists: [Rupert] Murdoch and [Axel] Springer. They control large parts [of the media industry.] Springer alone owns 40 percent to 44 percent of the media in Germany. Murdoch owns even more. These media machines are recruited to turn facts upside down, to lie to the whole world, and to make it believe the Jewish-Zionist myths. Take, for example, the story about the Holocaust. Now that many of the world’s scientists have proven that the Holocaust is the greatest lie in modern history. … According to this lie, 6 million Jews were killed in the gas chambers. Researchers have proven that this lie is illogical and absurd ... according to the statistics of the Jews themselves before, after and during the Holocaust. … If we decided to accept these statistics, each Jewish woman would have had to have given birth three times a year, according to some studies. Nevertheless, the Zionists have managed to gain media hegemony in Europe—Germany, France, England—and they made laws that punish anyone who doubts or denies the Holocaust, even if it were [Arnold] Toynbee or another historian of his stature.

Holocaust
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