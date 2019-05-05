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News   Antisemitism

Group of Muslim children in Philadelphia sing about decapitating Jews

Children participating in the Philadelphia Muslim Society’s “Umma Day” celebrations sing: “We will sacrifice ourselves for Al-Aqsa, we will chop off their heads, subject them to eternal torture.”

May. 5, 2019
A still shot from a video posted on Facebook by the Muslim American Society Islamic Center in Philadelphia showing young children wearing Palestinian scarves while singing and reading poetry about killing for Allah and the Al-Aqsa mosque. in Jerusalem. Source: Screenshot.
A still shot from a video posted on Facebook by the Muslim American Society Islamic Center in Philadelphia showing young children wearing Palestinian scarves while singing and reading poetry about killing for Allah and the Al-Aqsa mosque. in Jerusalem. Source: Screenshot.

On April 22, the Muslim American Society Islamic Center in Philadelphia (MAS Philly) uploaded a video of an “Ummah Day” celebration to its Facebook page in which young children wearing Palestinian scarves sang: “Glorious steeds call us and lead us [to] the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The blood of martyrs protects us. ... Take us, oh ships ... until we reach our shores and crush the treacherous ones. ... Flow, oh rivers of martyrs!”

A young girl read a poem praising martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Palestine, and she asked: “Will [Jerusalem] be a hotbed for cowards?” Another young girl read: “We will defend [Palestine] with our bodies. ... We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque. ... We will subject them to eternal torture.”

MAS Philly belongs to the Muslim American Society (MAS), which has 42 chapters in the United States and one in the United Kingdom. The MAS website says that its mission is to “move people to strive for God-consciousness, liberty and justice, and to convey Islam with utmost clarity,” and that its vision is “a virtuous and just American society.”

Child Narrator: Those who accept humiliation—what is the point in their existence? Those who reject oppression are the ones who assert their existence, and they eliminate the injustice from the land of the Arabs.

Children Singing: Rebels! Rebels! Rebels! Glorious steeds call us and lead us onto paths leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The blood of martyrs protects us. Paradise needs real men!

[…]

The land of the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey is calling us. Our Palestine must return to us. Oh Saladdin, your men are among us—shame will be washed away!

[…]

[You need] force and the Quran, oh free people! We must persevere no matter what happens, and with the help of the Omnipotent Lord, day will follow night.

[…]

Take us, oh ships, until we liberate our lands, until we reach our shores and crush the treacherous ones!

[…]

Blow, oh winds of Paradise—flow, oh rivers of martyrs! My Islam is calling, who is going to heeds its call? Rise, oh righteous ones!

[…]

Girl 1: Our martyrs sacrificed their lives without hesitation. They attained Paradise, and the scent of musk emanates from their bodies. They compete with one another to reach Paradise. Will Jerusalem be their capital city, or will it be a hotbed for cowards?

[…]

Girl 2: We will defend the land of divine guidance with our bodies, and we will sacrifice our souls without hesitation. We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque. We will lead the army of Allah fulfilling His promise, and we will subject them to eternal torture.

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