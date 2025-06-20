Prefect of French region asks mayor of Nice to remove Israeli flag

The prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department in southern France has asked the mayor of the city of Nice to remove the Israeli flag from the front of City Hall.

The prefect, Laurent Hottiaux, who took office a month ago, sent a letter to Mayor Christian Estrosi on Monday and was preparing a circular for all mayors in the department to express his opposition to any foreign flag, whatever they may be, in town halls, “in the name of the principle of neutrality in public service.”

Flags outside Nice City Hall. Credit: European Jewish Press.

The Israeli flag has been flying on the front of Nice City Hall since the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. Estrosi has pledged to leave it there as long as there are Hamas hostages in Gaza.

“I have made commitments to the people of Nice,” the mayor said. “I will continue to devote my energy to fighting all forms of antisemitism and anti-Zionism.”

Estrosi pointed out that several appeals had already been filed with the administrative court to demand the flag’s removal.

So far, the court has only issued one ruling, rejecting on the grounds of “lack of urgency” an appeal filed by three anonymous Nice residents at the end of May 2024.

Since the end of 2023, almost weekly pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been organized in Nice. Each time, the demonstrators demand that the PLO flag fly at City Hall.

Elsewhere in France, the issue is beginning to mobilize state services. in In the Paris region on June 13, the prefect of the Hauts-de-Seine department requested, also in the name of neutrality of public services, the removal of the PLO flag hoisted on the forecourt of the Gennevilliers town hall.

The president of the Seine-Saint-Denis departmental council, Socialist Stéphane Troussel, has called for the Eiffel Tower to be illuminated in the colors of the PLO flag. According to him, would “break down the wall of indifference” and “exert pressure to put an end to the horror experienced by the Gazan population.”

“It would send a clear message in favor of recognition of the State of Palestine, an immediate ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian political prisoners,” he said.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.