Report: US warns Israel attacks on Iran nuclear facilities ‘counterproductive’

U.S. officials have warned Israel that attacks against Iran are “counterproductive” and are only encouraging Tehran to speed up its nuclear program, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

Citing officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes talks between Washington and Jerusalem, the report claimed Israel had been told that while its efforts to undercut the Iranian nuclear program might be “tactically satisfying,” they are “ultimately counterproductive.”

Israel appeared “unmoved” by the arguments, according to the Times.

The report was published ahead of the resumption of talks between Iran and world powers on reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal. The negotiations are scheduled to begin in Vienna on Nov. 29.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.