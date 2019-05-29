Tehran billboard shows destroyed US, Israeli ships, reads: ‘We drowned them all’
The billboard, put up in Tehran’s commercial center, shows destroyed American and Israeli ships in a “sea” made of a Palestinian keffiyehs, with an image of the Dome of the Rock in the background.
The Iranian Fars News Agency released a video this week showing a large billboard that was put up in Vali-e Asr Square in Tehran in honor of Quds Day.
The video is a time lapse of the billboard being put up in Tehran’s commercial center.
The billboard shows destroyed American and Israeli ships in a “sea” made of a Palestinian keffiyehs, with an image of the Dome of the Rock in the background.
The billboard reads: “We Drowned Them All” in Farsi, Hebrew and English.