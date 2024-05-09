JNS Press+
At 76, Israel’s population stands at 9.9 million

7.247 million Israelis are Jewish, or 73.2% of the population.

People watch the military airshow as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, in Saker Park, Jerusalem, April 26, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(May 9, 2024 / JNS)

Israel’s population has reached 9.9 million, an increase of 189,000 (1.9%) over 2023, according to data the Central Bureau of Statistics released ahead of the country’s 76th Independence Day.

The population will hit the 10-million mark by the end of the year.

Some 7.427 million Israelis are Jewish (73.2%), 2.089 million are Arab (21.1%) and the remaining 564,000 (5.7%) are categorized as “other.” About 80% of Jewish Israelis were born in the Jewish state.

Since last year, some 196,000 babies were born in Israel, 60,000 people died and 37,000 immigrated to the country.

Twenty-eight percent of Israelis are aged 0-14, while 12% are 65 and over.

At the time of the state’s establishment, Israel’s population numbered 806,000.

By 2030, the population is expected to reach 11.1 million, and by 2040 13.2 million. In the state’s centenary year of 2048, the population is predicted to hit 15.2 million.

Since its rebirth in 1948, more than 3.3 million people made aliyah to Israel, of whom about 1.6 million (47.1%) arrived as of 1990.

The Jewish state will begin marking Memorial Day on Sunday night, and then 24 hours later immediately usher in its 76th Independence Day.

