More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli breakthrough could make lab-grown meat more affordable

“We took another step to eventually obtain a cut that will look like a steak, feel like a steak, taste like a steak, and contain exactly the same components found in a steak,” researcher says.

TPS-IL Staff
Meat for sale at Rofe Butcher Shop in the Kiryat Menachem neighborhood of Jerusalem, Jan. 31, 2024. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS.
Meat for sale at Rofe Butcher Shop in the Kiryat Menachem neighborhood of Jerusalem, Jan. 31, 2024. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS.
(Jun. 6, 2026 / TPS-IL Staff)

Israeli scientists have developed a method that could significantly reduce the cost of producing cultivated steak, addressing one of the main barriers preventing lab-grown meat from reaching consumers at scale.

Cultivated meat is seen as an alternative to livestock, but producing structured cuts such as steak remains expensive and technically challenging. One of the main bottlenecks is the liquid growth medium, particularly growth factors—proteins that instruct cells to grow and develop into muscle tissue. Researchers say these proteins are among the most expensive components of the process and a key obstacle to scaling production.

To address this challenge, a Hebrew University of Jerusalem study found that binding growth factors directly to a plant-derived cellulose structure allowed bovine stem cells to grow and develop into meat-like tissue while using as few as a 10th of the expensive proteins normally required in the process.

“We took another step to eventually obtain a cut that will look like a steak, feel like a steak, taste like a steak, and contain exactly the same components found in a steak,” research leader Sharon Schlesinger told The Press Service of Israel. “We did it in a form that will imitate the real thing as closely as possible, without the need to raise, feed, water and deal with all the environmental consequences of livestock farming, and also without slaughtering the animal.”

Instead of dispersing growth factors throughout the liquid medium, the researchers attached them directly to a food-safe cellulose scaffold, a plant-based structural material that supports cell growth. This approach changes how cells receive biological signals that drive tissue formation.

The scaffold is created using directional freezing of nano- and microcrystalline cellulose, forming aligned microchannels that guide cell development. In simple terms, this process creates a porous structure that helps cells grow in an organized way similar to natural muscle tissue. These channels are designed to mimic the extracellular matrix, the natural structural network found in muscle tissue.

Bovine mesenchymal stem cells seeded onto the scaffold showed strong adhesion and aligned growth along the fibers, forming muscle-like structures over time.

Over several weeks of cultivation, the cells differentiated into muscle-like tissue, accumulating structural proteins and lipids. This maturation increased stiffness and compressive strength, bringing the engineered tissue closer to the properties of conventional sirloin cuts. The findings suggest improved structural development compared to earlier cultivated meat approaches.

When pan-fried, the cultivated constructs retained their shape and underwent browning reactions consistent with the Maillard effect, a chemical process that occurs when proteins and sugars are heated at high temperatures. Post-cooking testing showed a fibrous texture and mechanical resistance similar to traditional beef, including properties associated with steak-like cuts.

“We do not have the ability to support further growth in livestock farming as the population grows. We must find an alternative food source for those who will be born by 2050, and it cannot be animals,” Schlesinger said.

“Cultivated meat is a field that will make this possible. There are many plant-based substitutes in supermarkets. This field is much more complicated, but it holds great promise. It will be exactly like the real thing. Investment is needed for that to happen, and it may take years.”

The study was published in the peer-reviewed Current Research in Food Science.

Food and Drink Science and Technology Business and Economy
TPS-IL Staff
EXPLORE JNS
An Israeli soldier in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF slays terrorist in northern Gaza
Israeli security forces eliminated 13 terrorists throughout the Strip in the past week.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Incoming Mossad Director Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman arrives to a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 5, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Read the new Mossad chief’s message left during visit to Western Wall
Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman stepped into his role as Israel’s spymaster on June 2.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israelis learn techniques to cope with trauma at an EmotionAid session, 2026. Credit: EmotionAid.
Health
EmotionAid offers Israelis tools for resilience
The organization provides simple techniques designed to reduce anxiety and prevent burnout.
June 6, 2026
Linda Gradstein
The Tel Aviv skyline on Feb. 16, 2026. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Israel sees sharp rise in workplace AI use across sectors
Companies using artificial intelligence for longer were more likely to report significant gains in worker productivity.
June 6, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the Washing of the Feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, as part of Christian Orthodox Holy Week, May 2, 2024. Photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox patriarch honors Trump with ancient order at White House
Theophilos III presents the U.S. president with a decoration tied to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
June 6, 2026
Lidor Sultan
Israel Defense Forces troops operate in the northern Samaria city of Jenin, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: Elite IDF unit arrests terrorist pair in Samaria
One of the wanted Palestinians was an operative in the Jenin terrorist network that was dismantled by the Israeli military in 2025.
June 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
Jun. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Why are they really boycotting AIPAC? Bigotry
Jonathan S. Tobin
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow