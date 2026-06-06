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News   Israel News

Read the new Mossad chief’s message left during visit to Western Wall

Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman stepped into his role as Israel’s spymaster on June 2.

JNS Staff
Incoming Mossad Director Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman arrives to a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on February 5, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
IDF Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, now director of the Mossad, arrives for a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Feb. 5, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Jun. 6, 2026 / JNS)

The new Mossad director, Roman Gofman, visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday, jotting down a brief note in the Western Wall Heritage Foundation guestbook.

The writing in Hebrew read, “The Glory of Israel does not deceive,” which is a line from Samuel 15:29.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is a state body established in 1988 to administer matters relating to the holy site in the capital’s Old City.

It has become customary in recent decades for top officials to visit the site and leave written messages collected by the foundation.

Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Gofman took the reins as director of the Mossad on June 2, after the High Court of Justice rejected petitions against his appointment.

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