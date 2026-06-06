Read the new Mossad chief’s message left during visit to Western Wall

The new Mossad director, Roman Gofman, visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday, jotting down a brief note in the Western Wall Heritage Foundation guestbook.

The writing in Hebrew read, “The Glory of Israel does not deceive,” which is a line from Samuel 15:29.

New Mossad director Roman Grofman visited the Western Wall this morning, writing in The Western Wall Heritage Foundation guestbook, "נצח ישראל לא ישקר," a line from Samuel 15:29. pic.twitter.com/BgCd4D0GpZ — Steve Linde (@stevelinde) June 5, 2026

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is a state body established in 1988 to administer matters relating to the holy site in the capital’s Old City.

It has become customary in recent decades for top officials to visit the site and leave written messages collected by the foundation.

Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Gofman took the reins as director of the Mossad on June 2, after the High Court of Justice rejected petitions against his appointment.