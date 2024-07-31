JNS Press+
Austin stresses U.S. support for Israel in call with Gallant

“They discussed the threats to Israel posed by a range of Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hizballah.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speak at the Pentagon in Washington, June 25, 2024. Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver/U.S. Department of Defense.
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday about the escalating tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon, stressing American support for Israel’s security.

The two men discussed Israel’s response to the Iranian terrorist proxy’s July 27 attack that killed 12 children in the Golan Heights, which involved a targeted strike in Beirut that killed senior Hezbollah official Fu’ad Shukar.

“They discussed the threats to Israel posed by a range of Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hizballah,” according to the Pentagon’s readout of the call.

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and right to self-defense. They also discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution that enables citizens on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to safely return to their homes.”

