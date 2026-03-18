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Adam Hochron

“First 7 Minutes” training was led by Magen David Adom senior paramedic Raphael Herbst, who has responded to numerous terror attacks in Israel. Credit: MDA.
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Magen David Adom conducts counter-terror and emergency-response training in Milwaukee
The instruction, known as “First 7 Minutes” training, taught course participants how to remain safe amid the chaos of a violent incident and how, in the immediate aftermath of an attack, to render critical first aid and other assistance.
Jul. 18, 2019
Adam Hochron