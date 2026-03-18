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Adam Milstein

Turning Point USA
Opinion
Strategic philanthropy to strengthen America
Our American way of life and Western values are under attack by radical hate groups funded by wealthy ideologues. To counter them, we must draw upon the same successful methods I employed in the fight against Jew-hatred.
May. 18, 2021
Adam Milstein
Credit: A.F.Branco
Opinion
Never again the canary in the coal mine
Jun. 10, 2020
Adam Milstein
ZAKA search-and-rescue USA volunteers work with the FBI at the scene of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. Credit: ZAKA Search and Rescue USA.
Column
‘For Jews, it’s too risky to be risk-averse’
Nov. 20, 2018
Adam Milstein
Rail leading to Auschwitz
Opinion
Our view from Auschwitz: How tragedies of the past become lessons for the future
Facing these horrors up close focused our attention on the relevance of the Holocaust to our present day. How can we ensure that “Never Again” isn’t just a slogan, but a mindset and an action plan?
Jul. 6, 2018
Adam Milstein
U.S. political activist Linda Sarsour. Credit: Festival of Faiths via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Unlikely radical alliances fan the flames of anti-Semitism worldwide
Radical Muslims are focused on destroying and delegitimizing Israel – the historic homeland of the Jewish People — and they fan the flames of anti-Semitism wherever they can.
Feb. 7, 2018
Adam Milstein
A college campus protest against Israel. Credit: www.hamasoncampus.org.
U.S. News
Going on offense against anti-Semitic hate groups on American campuses
Jul. 1, 2015
Adam Milstein