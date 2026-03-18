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Ahnaf Kalam

The University of Colorado at Boulder. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Colorado student activists’ blind spot for radical hate-preachers
Simply because Imam Khalid Griggs outwardly claims to be on the side of social justice, the activists have decided to take him at his word without a moment’s skepticism.
Aug. 27, 2018
Ahnaf Kalam