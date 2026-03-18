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Alexander Fleiss

Israeli soldiers and security forces at the scene of shooting attack at a checkpoint near the Jewish settlement of Beit El on Jan. 31, 2016. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Using AI to monitor Israel’s borders
Despite the concerns of critics, this is a highly accurate technology that can eventually be deployed to highways to read faces in cars, airports and all major international crossings.
Nov. 22, 2019
Alexander Fleiss