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Alyssa Weiner

Students march against antisemitism at George Washington University, Nov. 2, 2021. Source: American Jewish Committee/Twitter.
Opinion
There was an anti-Semitic incident on my campus, and it’s not OK
If administrators are serious about taking action, they should initiate compulsory education for students, beginning with incoming freshmen.
Nov. 3, 2021
Alyssa Weiner
Jews being deported to their deaths by the Slovakian government after it signed an agreement with Germany in March 1942. Credit: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Opinion
There is no opposing side to Holocaust education
Oct. 19, 2021
Alyssa Weiner