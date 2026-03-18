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Anat Roth

Khan al-Ahmar
Opinion
Block the Palestinian Authority’s hostile takeover
“Under our noses,” the P.A. is flooding the area with tens of thousands of invaders, and using them to slowly annex and appropriate Area C.
Nov. 1, 2018
Anat Roth
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas speaks in Bethlehem on Jan. 6, 2016. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
Israel faces a historic opportunity
Oct. 25, 2018
Anat Roth