Andrea Arbel

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Israel’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs will allocate more than $2 million to the Jewish Agency for its school twinning network, primarily to fund its expansion to 500 additional Israel-Diaspora educational partnerships.