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Andrea Arbel

Twinned schools use technology to stay connected. Credit: Nir Kafri for the Jewish Agency for Israel.
Opinion
An Israeli investment in Diaspora relations
Israel’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs will allocate more than $2 million to the Jewish Agency for its school twinning network, primarily to fund its expansion to 500 additional Israel-Diaspora educational partnerships.
Sep. 6, 2018
Andrea Arbel