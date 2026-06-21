The Iran deal and Israel’s next critical decision

President Trump says the war is over. Many Israelis aren’t so sure. In this episode, IDF Spokesman (Res.) Doron Spielman and political analyst Gil Hoffman breaks down the controversial Iran deal, the growing tensions between Washington and Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu’s political future and what Israel’s next moves could mean for the entire Middle East. If you want to understand the forces shaping Israel, Iran and U.S. policy right now, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss. Watch more True East: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsksduy16U5LbcoCm_SU-mcOYqJMut4_T Register for the JNS International Policy Summit here: https://jns-summit.org