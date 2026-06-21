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JNS TV   True East

The Iran deal and Israel’s next critical decision

Doron Spielman
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

President Trump says the war is over. Many Israelis aren’t so sure. In this episode, IDF Spokesman (Res.) Doron Spielman and political analyst Gil Hoffman breaks down the controversial Iran deal, the growing tensions between Washington and Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu’s political future and what Israel’s next moves could mean for the entire Middle East. If you want to understand the forces shaping Israel, Iran and U.S. policy right now, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss. Watch more True East: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsksduy16U5LbcoCm_SU-mcOYqJMut4_T Register for the JNS International Policy Summit here: https://jns-summit.org

U.S.-Israel Relations Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Israeli Foreign Policy
Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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