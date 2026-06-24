North American student leaders connect with Jewish roots in Judea and Samaria

More than 50 student leaders from over 30 universities across the United States and Canada have spent some of the summer in Judea and Samaria, visiting some of the most significant sites in Jewish history as part of the Hasbara Fellowships Student Leadership Mission to Israel.

Organized by Hasbara Fellowships in partnership with IsraelAmbassadors.com, the program takes participants beyond the country’s major urban centers and into the biblical heartland, where they explore locations central to Jewish history, faith and identity.

The delegation visited Hebron, home to the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs; Ancient Shiloh, where the Tabernacle stood before the construction of the First Temple; and Peduel in the heart of Samaria. Organizers said the experience was designed to give students a deeper understanding of the Jewish people’s historical connection to the land.

The mission comes at a pivotal moment for Israel and world Jewry, following the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, and amid continuing regional tensions and rising antisemitism in North America. In addition to touring the country, participants met Israeli leaders, residents and experts to gain firsthand insight into Israeli society and the challenges facing the Jewish state.

“At a time when so many students are being asked to defend Israel and the Jewish people on campus, it is essential that they first understand who they are, where they come from, and the history that shaped them,” said Michael Eglash, co-founder of IsraelAmbassadors.com.

“By experiencing these places for themselves and engaging with Israel’s ancient story, the students will return to campus with greater confidence and understanding of their own identity, as well as the tools needed to respond to misinformation, challenge anti-Israel bias and engage their peers in informed and meaningful conversations.”

For many participants, the visit to Judea and Samaria proved to be one of the most meaningful experiences of the trip. Tarryn Thomas-Stanford, who gained national attention after publicly leaving the pro-Palestinian movement at Stanford University and speaking out against campus radicalism, said the experience had challenged many of her assumptions.

“I’ve often heard Israel’s story told through the language of colonialism, so when our group visited Samaria, I expected the conversation to center on settlements and violence,” she said.

“Instead, between Peduel and Shiloh, I found myself reflecting on the Jewish story being more than just conflict but also continuity. Whatever one’s politics, it’s difficult to stand among ancient stones and not recognize the power of a people maintaining a connection to places that have shaped their story for thousands of years. In Samaria, the past still lives alongside the present.”

Max Wiseman, a student at Chapman University, said this was his first trip to Israel.

“As someone experiencing Israel for the first time, Shiloh and Peduel were nothing short of exceptional,” he said. “For 21 years, I’ve learned about the history of Israel and our forefathers, and now seeing it with my own eyes was surreal.

“On college campuses across the United States, members of BDS and SJP repeatedly claim the land was stolen. Now I’ve seen the archaeological evidence that counters those claims. Learning this history and seeing this land, even in such a short time, made me proud of my heritage and more motivated than ever to advocate for the State of Israel back home.”

As the mission drew to a close, organizers voiced the hope that the students would return to their campuses with more than just knowledge.

Alan Levine, CEO of Hasbara Fellowships, said the mission aims to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of both Israel’s current challenges and its historical foundations.

“This mission provides students with a firsthand look at the realities facing Israel today while deepening their understanding of the Jewish people’s history, identity and enduring connection to the land,” Levine said.

“Through encounters with community leaders, survivors and everyday Israelis, participants will gain insight into the impact of Oct. 7 and the challenges that have since followed.”