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News   Israel News

IDF kills Islamic Jihad weapons commander in Gaza

Adam Muhammad Ibrahim Abu Hadid, who oversaw weapons production, was eliminated in a strike in Khan Younis, according to the Israeli military.

IDF Gaza
An Israeli soldier in the Gaza Strip, May 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesman’s Unit.
(June 25, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in a targeted strike in southern Gaza earlier this week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

The military identified the terrorist as Adam Muhammad Ibrahim Abu Hadid, who oversaw infrastructure used to manufacture weapons for attacks on Israeli troops and civilians.

The strike took place on Tuesday in the Khan Younis area.

Abu Hadid posed an immediate threat to troops, according to the IDF.

Israeli forces remain deployed in the area in line with the ceasefire agreement, the military added.

Gaza Strip
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