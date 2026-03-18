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Armin Rosen

Armin Rosen

Armin Rosen is a New York-based senior writer for Tablet magazine.

An Israeli family during a Passover seder, April 22, 2016. Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Jewish Life
The surprising benefits of the Passover diet
Apr. 10, 2017
Armin Rosen