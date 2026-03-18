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Arnon Afek

Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market on March 3, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Optimism is fine, but the virus is still with us
Israel’s vaccination campaign has been an unprecedented success, but questions remain open and new variants could still complicate things.
Mar. 17, 2021
Arnon Afek
Empty doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Jerusalem, on Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The fight against COVID-19 is now a war of attrition
Jan. 31, 2021
Arnon Afek
A staff member receives a second dose of Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer on Jan. 10, 2021. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel will lead the world back to normalcy
Jan. 14, 2021
Arnon Afek
Passersby outside a COVID-19 vaccination center in Jerusalem, on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Now more than ever we must avoid complacency
Despite the success of Israel’s vaccination campaign, we don’t know whether vaccinated individuals can infect others. Meanwhile, the number of cases is rising, and hospitals are reopening COVID wards.
Jan. 4, 2021
Arnon Afek