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Aviad Bakshi

Israeli Knesset members vote on a bill to dissolve the parliament at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Dec. 11, 2019. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The Knesset has only itself to blame for Israel’s judicial activism
In certain situations, the public, via its elected representatives, must be allowed to decide where to draw its ethical lines.
Aug. 3, 2020
Aviad Bakshi