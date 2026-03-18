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Ayelet Savyon

Ayelet Savyon

Ayelet Savyon is director of the MEMRI Iran Media Studies project.

Centrifuges at the Iran nuclear energy exhibition in the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense Museum in Tehran, 2018. Credit: Maps/Shutterstock.
Analysis
Senior Iranian regime officials warn of coming nuclear breakout
The Iranian regime’s open and explicit discussion of the issue seems to herald a change in its nuclear policy.
Apr. 30, 2024
Ayelet Savyon