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Barry Shrage

Washington Street, Brookline Village Massachusetts, 2010. Credit: John Phelan via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Two fires of Aaron Feuerstein: Judaism and justice
His Jewish particularity and commitment to humankind are the perfect response to our next generation that is threatened by an emerging worldview that seeks to sever the connection between the two.
Dec. 6, 2021
Barry Shrage
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (far right) with his P5+1 and Iranian negotiating partners in Vienna, Austria, shortly after the formal announcement of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, on July 14, 2015. Credit: U.S. State Department.
Opinion
Our Jewish Federation was the first to oppose the Iran deal
Oct. 22, 2021
Barry Shrage