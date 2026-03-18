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Ben M. Freeman

Israelis wave flags at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Jerusalem Day, May 9, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
All of Israel are responsible for one another
We must not allow Jew-hatred to cause us to warp ourselves.
Apr. 19, 2023
Ben M. Freeman