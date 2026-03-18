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Binyamin Kagedan

Adidas sneakers on display. Credit: Ken Banks via Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
Sneakers on fast days: when spirit and letter collide
Jul. 22, 2014
Binyamin Kagedan
A typical Western image of the Pentecost, by Duccio di Buoninsegna. Credit: Directmedia Publishing GmbH via Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
When is a Pentecost not a Pentecost?
May. 25, 2014
Binyamin Kagedan
A painting by Rembrandt of King Ahasuerus and Haman at ”The Feast of Esther.” Credit: Pushkin Museum via Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
What is the name ‘Purim’ all about?
Feb. 19, 2014
Binyamin Kagedan
Lorde, whose song "Royals" makes the JNS.org Passover pop playlist. Credit: Kirk Stauffer via Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
The Passover pop playlist
Feb. 13, 2014
Binyamin Kagedan
Binyamin Kagedan performs at a chuppah. Credit: Yuval Haber.
News
The delicate art of chuppah music
Dec. 31, 2013
Binyamin Kagedan
Repurposing the "etrog" as "b'samim" (spices) for Havdalah. Credit: David Komer for Shivimpanim.org.
Jewish Life
Repurposing your lulav and etrog
Sep. 18, 2013
Binyamin Kagedan
The painting "Maccabees" by Wojciech Stattler (1800-1875). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
Who were the Maccabees?
Sep. 15, 2013
Binyamin Kagedan
The Beatles, pictured here waving to fans after arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York in February 1964, makes the JNS.org Hanukkah playlist with "Eight Days A Week." Credit: Library of Congress.
Jewish Life
The Beatles, Spice Girls and Newsies find a place in your Hanukkah playlist
Sep. 15, 2013
Binyamin Kagedan
An interactive map of the Middle East and Southwest Asia offered by ThingLink, which allows teachers to build a whole set of interactive multimedia experiences into a single image. ThingLink is among the latest cutting-edge online learning and social networking tools available for Jewish schools. Credit: ThingLink.
News
Online learning and social networking tools for 21st-century Jewish schools
Jul. 22, 2013
Binyamin Kagedan
The ackee. Credit: Jerome Walker via Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
Punt the pomegranate: Five seriously new fruits for Rosh Hashanah
Jun. 26, 2013
Binyamin Kagedan
Bryan Adams live at the Color Line Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on June 3, 2007. The heart-wrenching power of Adams’s voice in "Please Forgive Me" (No. 4 on the JNS.org High Holidays playlist) moves the listener like good chazzanut ought to, writes Binyamin Kagedan. Credit: Marco Maas via Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
From the charts to your Machzor: Songs for the High Holidays
Jun. 26, 2013
Binyamin Kagedan
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