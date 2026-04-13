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Pradeep Mehta

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman sign a bilateral investment agreement in New Delhi, Sept. 8, 2025. Credit: Israel Finance Ministry.
Opinion
How Israel strengthens India’s strategic play
As the first OECD member state to sign under India’s new treaty model, Israel’s partnership offers unique lessons for India’s broader strategy.
Sep. 14, 2025
Carice Witte, Pradeep Mehta