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Claudia Moscovici

Israeli founding father and first prime minister David-Ben Gurion reading the declaration of the Independence of Israel in the Tel Aviv Museum, 1948. Credit: State of Israel National Photo Collection.
Opinion
Resilience, community and nationhood: ‘What Israelis Can Teach the World’
Its message is all the more crucial nowadays when tribal (and identity) politics risk dividing communities in Israel and the United States.
Nov. 26, 2020
Claudia Moscovici
Trees in the Negev Desert planted by the Jewish National Fund (JNF). Credit: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Innovation and Zionism: Twin goals of the Jewish National Fund
Oct. 29, 2020
Claudia Moscovici
Opinion
On the bipartisan need for Holocaust education and a strong Israel
Oct. 9, 2020
Claudia Moscovici