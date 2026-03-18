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Daniel Mael. Credit: Courtesy.

Daniel Mael

Kathy Hochul
Opinion
The governor who failed the Jews of New York
When the line between right and wrong could not be clearer, Kathy Hochul has chosen politics over principle.
Sep. 16, 2025
Daniel Mael
Bennett
Opinion
Bennett’s American awakening: A convenient diagnosis
Aug. 8, 2025
Daniel Mael
Click photo to download. Caption: Israel Trek trip participants from Harvard University visit Yasser Arafat's grave. The trip is sponsored by Harvard Hillel and Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Boston. Credit: Twitter.
Israel News
Time for Hillel to stand against Arafat grave visit
Mar. 28, 2014
Daniel Mael