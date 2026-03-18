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Daniel Rubin

From left: Rabbi Moshe Moskovitz of Kharkov, Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm of Zhitomir, Rabbi Avraham Wolff of Odessa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Rabbi Shmuel Kaminezki of Dnipro, Rabbi Moshe Asman of Kiev and Rabbi Pinchas Vishedsky of Donetsk. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Opinion
Building on the future of Ukraine and its Jewish community
The Eastern European nation faces many challenges, and its new president will have to pick and choose his battles, and use his political capital judiciously. However, Ukraine is also marked by optimism.
Nov. 13, 2019
Daniel Rubin