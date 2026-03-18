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David Koren

Israeli police officers secure a Jewish school in Lod following recent clashes between Jewish and Arab residents of the city, May 23, 2021. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Jewish-Arab relations in Israel: Between conflict and containment
The recent clashes in Israel attest to the depth of national conflict between the country’s Arab and Jewish citizens. Alongside a police response, a complementary civil response is required.
May. 26, 2021
David Koren