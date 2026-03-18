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David Silberklang

David Silberklang

David Silberklang is a senior historian at Yad Vashem’s International Institute for Holocaust Research. He lectures on Jewish history at the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and at the Weiss-Livnat International MA Program in Holocaust Studies at the University of Haifa. His book, “Gates of Tears: The Holocaust in the Lublin District” was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award and the Yad Vashem International Book Prize in Holocaust Research.

Jewish twins were kept alive to be used in Josef Mengele's "medical" experiments. These children from Auschwitz were liberated by the Red Army in January 1945. Credit: USHMM/Belarusian State Archive of Documentary Film and Photography.
Opinion
Dirty science: Lingering questions regarding medical ethics and the Holocaust
During the 12-year reign of the Nazi regime, many German and Austrian physicians and scientists found themselves increasingly free to pursue their research liberated from societal moral restraints.
Jun. 11, 2020
David Silberklang