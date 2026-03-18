David Silberklang is a senior historian at Yad Vashem’s International Institute for Holocaust Research. He lectures on Jewish history at the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and at the Weiss-Livnat International MA Program in Holocaust Studies at the University of Haifa. His book, “Gates of Tears: The Holocaust in the Lublin District” was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award and the Yad Vashem International Book Prize in Holocaust Research.