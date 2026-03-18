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Diana Burmistrovich

Tiny ice-cream sundaes make for passable treats to save sit-down time at your simcha. Credit: Farmer's Daughter Catering.
Jewish Life
Sprucing up the modern simcha
Dec. 31, 2013
Diana Burmistrovich
Dried fruit and nuts on a platter, traditionally eaten on Tu B'Shevat. Credit: Gilabrand via Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
Originating in Kabbalah, Tu B’Shevat seder transforms into conduit for environmental activism
Dec. 12, 2013
Diana Burmistrovich
A box containing the new JScreen kit, which enables users to test for the 19 known preventable Jewish genetic diseases. Credit: Courtesy of JScreen.
News
Jewish genetic screening becomes more accessible through at-home testing kits
Nov. 1, 2013
Diana Burmistrovich
Participants of the Aug. 18-20 CAMERA Student Leadership and Advocacy Training Conference in Boston. Credit: Leeron Ofer/CAMERA.org.
U.S. News
Arguments of heart and mind: CAMERA gives students tools to counter anti-Israel bias
Aug. 26, 2013
Diana Burmistrovich
Jewish-Russian math camp. Credit: Courtesy of Diana Burmistrovich.
Jewish Life
Adding up the lessons from Jewish-Russian math camp
Feb. 15, 2013
Diana Burmistrovich
Nine children from the southern Israeli city of Sderot spent three weeks in 2007 at Camp Sunapee in Georges Mills, N.H. Credit: Courtesy of Diana Burmistrovich.
Jewish Life
Bunkmates from Sderot put summer camp, life in perspective
Feb. 15, 2013
Diana Burmistrovich
A tzedakah box for Jewish National Fund. Talking to your bar/bat mitzvah boys or girls about what issues are important to them and finding appropriate charities is the gift that keeps giving. Credit: PikiWiki Israel.
Jewish Life
The bar and bat mitzvah gift guide
Jan. 12, 2013
Diana Burmistrovich
Click photo to download. Caption: Pastor Corey Brooks of the New Beginnings Church of Chicago speaks at the Dec. 26 “Praying With Our Feet” rally against gun violence organized by United Synagogue Youth (USY). Credit: USY.
U.S. News
Jewish youths, with Newtown on their minds, rally against gun violence at USY convention
Dec. 31, 2012
Diana Burmistrovich
A menorah doesn't have to be a dull gift with such funky options. Credit: Menorah.com
Jewish Life
The 2012 Hanukkah gift guide
Dec. 9, 2012
Diana Burmistrovich
A beggar. Credit: Apanuta.
Jewish Life
Tzedakah that’s good by the book and easy on the checkbook
Aug. 9, 2012
Diana Burmistrovich