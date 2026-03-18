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Dov Trachtman

Israeli armored vehicles at a staging area in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The people of Israel want and need victory
The current reality of continuous escalations that threaten the lives and daily routines of Israeli civilians cannot continue.
Nov. 14, 2019
Dov Trachtman