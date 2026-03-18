Dovid Margolin

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Five Chabad rabbis erected the first public menorah in Philadelphia in 1974. Now, 50 years later, roughly 15,000 giant menorahs are lit annually in public squares from Washington, D.C., to Melbourne, Australia.