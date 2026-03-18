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Dovid Margolin

Chabad Chanukah Menorah Philadelphia
Jewish Life
Chabad’s public menorahs a constant in Chanukah celebrations worldwide
Five Chabad rabbis erected the first public menorah in Philadelphia in 1974. Now, 50 years later, roughly 15,000 giant menorahs are lit annually in public squares from Washington, D.C., to Melbourne, Australia.
Dec. 26, 2024
Dovid Margolin
Jewish Life
Teshuva: Make a Meaningful ‘Return’
Sep. 5, 2011
Dovid Margolin