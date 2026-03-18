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Dr. Shilo Kramer

Dr. Shilo Kramer shares good news and words of Torah with a rehabilitation patient at the ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village in southern Israel. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Rehabilitative medicine will change the Negev narrative
Like the very first Israeli pioneers who transformed deserts and swamps into thriving woodland and beautiful neighborhoods, my colleagues and I see the social and medical oasis that is yet to be.
Oct. 11, 2021
Dr. Shilo Kramer