Iron Wasp: New interceptor aims to counter drones and loitering munitions

Rafael Advanced Combat Systems Ltd. and SpearUAV have announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the protection of maneuvering ground forces against aerial threats, including drones and loitering munitions. The partnership between the two Israeli businesses will lead to the development of the Iron Wasp interceptor, designed for deployment on combat vehicles and capable of intercepting threats while on the move.

Based on SpearUAV’s Viper technology, the system is intended to provide rapid, ready-to-use interception without complex preparation, integrating detection, identification and neutralization in a single platform. It will be launched from a compact multi-barrel system mounted on armored vehicles and can be integrated with additional sensors.