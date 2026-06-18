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Iron Wasp: New interceptor aims to counter drones and loitering munitions

The system is intended to provide rapid, ready-to-use interception without complex preparation.

TPS-IL Staff
A drone carries a Hezbollah flag above Aaramta in Southern Lebanon on May 21, 2023. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
A drone carries a Hezbollah flag above Aaramta in Southern Lebanon on May 21, 2023. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
(June 18, 2026 / TPS-IL Staff)

Rafael Advanced Combat Systems Ltd. and SpearUAV have announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the protection of maneuvering ground forces against aerial threats, including drones and loitering munitions. The partnership between the two Israeli businesses will lead to the development of the Iron Wasp interceptor, designed for deployment on combat vehicles and capable of intercepting threats while on the move.

Based on SpearUAV’s Viper technology, the system is intended to provide rapid, ready-to-use interception without complex preparation, integrating detection, identification and neutralization in a single platform. It will be launched from a compact multi-barrel system mounted on armored vehicles and can be integrated with additional sensors.

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