More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

LA rabbi ‘elated’ raisin company heir arrested for antisemitic threat, frustrated ‘took a while’

Rabbi Zushe Cunin, of the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Pacific Palisades, told JNS that there has been “tremendous anxiety” in the community over Bruce Lion’s behavior.

Aaron Bandler
Rabbi Zushe Cunin
Rabbi Zushe Cunin, executive director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Pacific Palisades, and family. Credit: Courtesy of Chabad of Pacific Palisades.
(June 19, 2026 / JNS)

The Los Angeles rabbi allegedly threatened by the heir to California’s second largest raisin company is glad that Bruce Lion was arrested on hate crime charges but told JNS that it took too long for him to be apprehended.

“I’m so elated that this was shut down before it was too late,” Rabbi Zushe Cunin, executive director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Pacific Palisades in the Los Angeles area, told JNS. “I can’t say it wasn’t frustrating that it took awhile.”

Lion has “very, very little respect or regard for anybody in the community” since he moved into the neighborhood in March, according to the rabbi.

The raisin heir has blasted music in the middle of the night and refused to turn it down, and over the past few weeks, Lion’s behavior became “really intense,” Cunin told JNS.

“He started with his tremendous verbal assaults and threats at all kinds of people, and specifically people in our community and people praying at our service on the rooftop,” the rabbi said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Lion, 64, on Thursday with three felony hate crimes for allegedly threatening to kill Cunin. Lion was arrested on June 13.

Cunin told JNS that he wasn’t raised with fear, but Lion’s conduct caused the whole Jewish community to be “filled with trepidation and yes, tremendous anxiety and fear and trauma.”

It took a week from when footage first emerged of Lion’s alleged behavior for the heir to Lion Raisins to be arrested, according to the rabbi.

Cunin shared video footage with JNS that appeared to show Lion shouting obscenities at congregants on the rooftop of the synagogue, calling them “Jewboy” and accusing them of killing Jesus and burning down the Palisades neighborhood.

At one point, Lion appeared to shout at someone on the rooftop, “Get on your knees, or I’ll f****** kill you. I’m going to assassinate you.”

He also seemed to shout “you’re dead motherf*****.”

“It’s of course very, very, very concerning and alarming that in a small bedroom community like Pacific Palisades, which has already suffered from the traumatic fires and the aftermath, to have to deal with this type of unacceptable behavior,” the rabbi told JNS.

“I don’t even know the right word,” he said. “Both Jewish and non-Jewish friends and neighbors from the community, and people who I have never met, are so appalled.”

“It’s crazy that there is this type of anger out there against the Jewish people and against all different races,” he told JNS.

Lion Raisins reportedly stated on Wednesday that the alleged behavior is “deeply troubling” and that Lion “does not actively participate in the company’s day-to-day operations.”

The company also stated that it denounces “antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate, discrimination and intolerance.”

Cunin found the company’s statement “interesting.”

“Words are cheap,” he told JNS.

“If this man is a beneficiary on the board of this company and has wired $6 million cash from the company to buy that house, they need to stand up a little more strongly,” he said. (JNS sought comment from Lion Raisins.)

Cunin thinks that Jews cannot live in fear.

“That’s not what the Jewish people have held onto their whole life,” he told JNS. “We live with pride. We live with strength. We live with joy, gratitude and the way we get rid of darkness is with light.”

“We inspire ourselves from this pain to turn it into positive action,” he added.

Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Darializa Avila Chevalier With Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani
U.S. News
NYC left-wing group that endorsed Mamdani chooses not to support pro-Hamas candidate for House seat
“At our own endorsement meeting, when asked to condemn Hamas and its Oct. 7th attacks, she point-blank refused, turning the question into yet another attack on Israel,” the Broadway Democrats wrote about their decision not to endorse Darializa Avila Chavelier, who is running for Congress in New York.
June 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, speaks onstage during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square, in New York City, on Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Annual Summit.
World News
Iraqi-Lebanese analyst says Arab world’s future lies in peace with Israel
“Even if any Arab or Palestinian thinks that injustice has befallen them because of the existence of the state of Israel, moving on and forgetting about the injustice is much more in their interest than looking backwards,” Hussain Abdul-Hussain, author of The Arab Case for Israel, told JNS.
June 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Avrumie Itzkowitz with his son, Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz, at the brit milah of Tzvi Yonie's son in 2021. Credit: Courtesy of the family.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sweetest, kindest man,’ family says of Orthodox man gunned down in broad daylight in NYC
A month after his father was killed in a Queens park, Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz told JNS that his family believes that the still-unsolved killing was motivated by Jew-hatred.
June 19, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
United Nations International School. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: UN school in New York cancels dance after students scrawled swastikas in yearbooks
“The gravity of the situation and its widespread impact on our school community make this not the right time for a celebration,” the school stated in an email to parents.
June 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Justice Dept backs Catholic order’s lawsuit challenging New York nursing-home law
The department said New York may be unlawfully discriminating against religious organizations by requiring long-term care facilities to accommodate residents based on gender identity without providing comparable faith-based exemptions.
June 19, 2026
Kosher chef Sruly Meyer knows how to handle the fire on “100 Cooks” on the Food Network. Credit: Courtesy of the Food Network/Used with permission.
Orthodox home chef uses his noodle on new ‘Food Network’ show
Sruly Meyer said he didn’t know what to expect, but figured that he could take the heat.
June 19, 2026
Alan Zeitlin
Think Twice
Leftist bad ideas are contagious
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Karol Markowicz, Ep. 227
June 19, 2026 09:15 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard