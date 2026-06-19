More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

NYC left-wing group that endorsed Mamdani chooses not to support pro-Hamas candidate for House seat

“At our own endorsement meeting, when asked to condemn Hamas and its Oct. 7th attacks, she point-blank refused, turning the question into yet another attack on Israel,” the Broadway Democrats wrote about their decision not to endorse Darializa Avila Chavelier, who is running for Congress in New York.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani with New York City candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives who are challening incumbents (from left): Claire Valdez, Brad Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier at a Get Out the Vote rally at King's Theater in New York City on June 18, 2026. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani with New York City candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives who are challening incumbents (from left): Claire Valdez, Brad Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier at a Get Out the Vote rally at King’s Theater in New York City on June 18, 2026. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
Michael M. Santiago
(June 19, 2026 / JNS)

A left-wing political club in Manhattan that endorsed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declined to do so for Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Democratic Socialist challenging Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) in the June 23 Democratic primary for New York’s 13th Congressional District, citing her refusal to condemn Hamas and the terrorist attacks it led in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Broadway Democrats wrote in its newsletter on June 18 that it will be endorsing Espaillat, stating that it wasn’t “an easy choice for us.”

“That is because Espaillat’s chief challenger, Darializa Avila Chevalier, refuses to condemn Hamas or anything about it, its Oct. 7th and hundreds of other murderous assaults on Israeli people, its execution of its own political dissidents, its theocratic view of government and what a society is, its misogyny, its homophobia, its racism,” the group stated.

“These statements about Chevalier’s positions are not mere rumor,” the political club wrote. “At our own endorsement meeting, when asked to condemn Hamas and its Oct. 7th attacks, she point-blank refused, turning the question into yet another attack on Israel.”

During the March 12 endorsement meeting, the 32-year-old said the question of condemning Hamas in Gaza and Oct. 7 “ignores the 75 years of occupation that the Palestinian people have been subjected to and the conditions that folks were living under before this genocide began.”

For its part, the Broadway Democrats stated that it doesn’t defend Israel’s actions, accusing it of “excessive slaughter in Gaza,” “illegal and hateful West Bank settlements” and “fascist statements of several of its cabinet members.”

Still, members said, “we also see much good in Israel and its people, as there is much good in the Palestinian people, and we still believe we can have two states co-existing in Israel/Palestine. To achieve this, we will need—here and there—leaders of vision and peace, not of hatred and war.”

At a June 4 primary forum, the candidate was asked why she hasn’t condemned Hamas. Chevalier responded: “What I will not do is let a question be used to distract us from the documented reality that over hundreds of thousands of people, Palestinians specifically, have been killed.”

“While, yes, I do condemn Hamas, the problem is that our country, the thing that we can control, is where our money and our tax dollars are going,” she said. “Right now, it is going towards indiscriminate slaughter.”

On Friday, she wrote, “I’ve fought for a free Palestine for years. I’m running to invest our taxes in our babies here at home, not in bombs to kill kids abroad.”

Mamdani endorsed Chevalier earlier this month.

Chevalier’s endorsers include the Democratic Socialists of America; the Sunrise Movement; Track AIPAC; the Council on American-Islamic Relations Action; Jewish Voice for Peace Action; and multiple New York City council members and New York State assembly members.

During an interview with the New York editorial board published on Thursday, Chevalier was asked if she’s ever talked to pro-Israel people in her district.

“Yeah, I do. I do,” she said. “The thing about the organizing I do around Palestine is that I’m constantly engaging with folks from all perspectives on this issue. You know, I’m someone, I’ve been organizing for a really long time, with organizations like Jewish Voices for Peace, organizations that are Palestinian-led, organizations that are—"

The interviewer interrupted her to say, “Those are the folks who agree with you.”

“Yes, and a lot of the work that JVP does is actually engaging with their community who holds a very different view,” she responded.

A former Columbia University student activist, Chevalier helped organize the school’s 2024 anti-Israel encampment and co-founded Columbia University Apartheid Divest. She has also faced backlash for attending a Times Square demonstration against Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, one day after the Hamas-led massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Asked if she thought that her participation in protests, as well as the way the word “Zionist” was used by anti-Israel activists, contributed to the “toxic” conversation around Israel and Palestine, she replied, “I think Zionism is an ideology that is looking to create a political system where one group of people has more standing before the law than another group of people.”

“And I understand that there are folks who don’t view it that way, but that is the origins of the ideology of Zionism,” she said.

Her activism reportedly led to her conversion to Islam three years ago.

Most recently, she was arrested during an anti-Israel demonstration outside the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The June 23 primary will determine the nominee in the heavily Democratic district, which includes Upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx.

U.S. Politics Anti-Israel Bias
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, speaks onstage during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square, in New York City, on Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Annual Summit.
World News
Iraqi-Lebanese analyst says Arab world’s future lies in peace with Israel
“Even if any Arab or Palestinian thinks that injustice has befallen them because of the existence of the state of Israel, moving on and forgetting about the injustice is much more in their interest than looking backwards,” Hussain Abdul-Hussain, author of The Arab Case for Israel, told JNS.
June 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Avrumie Itzkowitz with his son, Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz, at the brit milah of Tzvi Yonie's son in 2021. Credit: Courtesy of the family.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sweetest, kindest man,’ family says of Orthodox man gunned down in broad daylight in NYC
A month after his father was killed in a Queens park, Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz told JNS that his family believes that the still-unsolved killing was motivated by Jew-hatred.
June 19, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
United Nations International School. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: UN school in New York cancels dance after students scrawled swastikas in yearbooks
“The gravity of the situation and its widespread impact on our school community make this not the right time for a celebration,” the school stated in an email to parents.
June 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Justice Dept backs Catholic order’s lawsuit challenging New York nursing-home law
The department said New York may be unlawfully discriminating against religious organizations by requiring long-term care facilities to accommodate residents based on gender identity without providing comparable faith-based exemptions.
June 19, 2026
Kosher chef Sruly Meyer knows how to handle the fire on “100 Cooks” on the Food Network. Credit: Courtesy of the Food Network/Used with permission.
Orthodox home chef uses his noodle on new ‘Food Network’ show
Sruly Meyer said he didn’t know what to expect, but figured that he could take the heat.
June 19, 2026
Alan Zeitlin
A woman holds up free bags of strawberry- and peanut butter-flavored Bamba, a popular Israeli snack food, handed out by Jewish and pro-Israel supporters, aka IMPACT Snack Crews. Credit: Courtesy of IMPACT.
Antisemitism
Bamba Bandwagon distributes thousands of Israeli snacks, anti-BDS fliers in NYC area
“We are demonstrating that we can transform moments of division into opportunities for connection, resilience and positive action,” organizer IMPACT CEO Aaron Herman said.
June 19, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Think Twice
Leftist bad ideas are contagious
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Karol Markowicz, Ep. 227
June 19, 2026 09:15 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard