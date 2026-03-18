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Edith Druyan

Edith Druyan Ohayon

Edith Druyan is a commentator and a strategic adviser in Israel.

Hadar Goldin (left) with his father, Simcha. Credit: Courtesy of the Goldin family.
Israel News
‘My son is the first hostage and we won’t stop until he returns’
Simcha Goldin says Israel has a moral and national duty to bring home the remains of his son, Lt. Hadar Goldin.
Nov. 5, 2025
Edith Druyan Ohayon
Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar holds a boy dressed as a Hamas terrorist during a rally in Gaza City, May 24, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas’s demand for the Sinwar bodies: Preparing for a ‘victory funeral’
Oct. 9, 2025
Edith Druyan Ohayon