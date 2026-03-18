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Einat Kaufman

The author helping a young Ukrainian refugee at the Moldovan border, March 2022. Credit Courtesy of Einat Kaufman.
Opinion
Trying to repair broken hearts
A firsthand account by a psychotrauma and crisis-response specialist at the Ukrainian border.
Mar. 10, 2022
Einat Kaufman