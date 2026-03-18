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Elad Hakim

Joe Scarborough. Screenshot.
Opinion
‘Teshuvah’ should be mandatory for everyone (including Joe Scarborough)
All people, by virtue of being human beings, engage in wrongdoing at some point. The question is what are they going to do about it?
Sep. 18, 2018
Elad Hakim