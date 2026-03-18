More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Elie Abadie, Mohammad Tawhidi and Carlos Luna Lam

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani hold up the Abraham Accords, during the signing ceremony at the White House, Sept. 15, 2020. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Opinion
Next steps for the Abraham Accords
The three Abrahamic faiths must now come together to bring our shared values to the world.
Jan. 3, 2023
Elie Abadie, Mohammad Tawhidi and Carlos Luna Lam